The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 72,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 35,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.51 per share, for a total transaction of $2,643,838.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,245,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,473,887.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,902 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $142,326.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,674.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 35,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.51 per share, for a total transaction of $2,643,838.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,245,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,473,887.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 182,050 shares of company stock worth $13,586,134. 33.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HHC opened at $74.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.35. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.10 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

