The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,515,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,843 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Necessity Retail REIT were worth $8,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Necessity Retail REIT during the 4th quarter worth $2,102,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Necessity Retail REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $983,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 129,944 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Necessity Retail REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 183,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 41,775 shares during the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTL opened at $4.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $629.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This is a boost from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.12%. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -68.00%.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Necessity Retail REIT from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

