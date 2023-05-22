The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Union by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Western Union by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Western Union by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 47,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its stake in Western Union by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 13,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in Western Union by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 13,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union stock opened at $12.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Western Union had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 128.52%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Western Union’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

