Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.31 Million Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 87,367 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,463,000 after purchasing an additional 525,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,973,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,161,000 after purchasing an additional 231,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,778,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,902,000 after purchasing an additional 184,921 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,891,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,023,000 after purchasing an additional 197,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,919,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,769,000 after purchasing an additional 748,618 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $31,798.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,778.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $72,321.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,633.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $31,798.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,778.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,368 shares of company stock worth $1,393,764. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.31 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $24.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 0.54.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.70% and a negative net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $118.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

See Also

