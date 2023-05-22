TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,380,732 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 148,583 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $104,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TowneBank by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,371,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,777,000 after buying an additional 87,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,713,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,298,000 after purchasing an additional 84,413 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,809,000 after purchasing an additional 333,828 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,283,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,598,000 after purchasing an additional 303,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,131,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOWN opened at $22.59 on Monday. TowneBank has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $33.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $224.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.79 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 22.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TOWN shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of TowneBank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TowneBank from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TowneBank from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

