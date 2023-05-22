Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Toyota Motor by 15.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 34.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,260,000 after buying an additional 22,142 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TM shares. TheStreet upgraded Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $142.22 on Monday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $130.07 and a 1 year high of $170.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.26.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

