Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,468 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,151 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 722.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $182,377,000 after purchasing an additional 23,122 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $224.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

