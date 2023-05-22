Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 3,350 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,053,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,783,000 after purchasing an additional 46,848 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Driven Brands by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Driven Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $26.38 on Monday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.91, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $28.90.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Driven Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $539.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

