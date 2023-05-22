Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 3,530 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYCR. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $489,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,908,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,977,000 after buying an additional 178,424 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 344,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after buying an additional 13,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 2,159.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 209,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 199,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Paycor HCM Stock Down 1.4 %

Insider Activity at Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM stock opened at $21.84 on Monday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $34.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average is $24.96.

In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $37,438.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,089.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $30,306.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,148.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $37,438.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,089.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.