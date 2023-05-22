Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 640 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Certara were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Certara by 83.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Certara by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Certara by 71.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Certara by 18.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CERT. TheStreet upgraded Certara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays cut shares of Certara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of CERT opened at $20.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.57. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Certara had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $118,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

