Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 26,644 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,339.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LBRDA opened at $77.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.37. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $68.15 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

