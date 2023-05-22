Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,388 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 255.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 3,388.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 104.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG opened at $22.54 on Monday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($2.05). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $223.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.271 dividend. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -145.74%.

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $70,404.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $70,404.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLG. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.19.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

