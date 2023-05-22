Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,047 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 31.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $204,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 62,145 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,113 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.09.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $174.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.09. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $198.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.