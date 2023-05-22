Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Jamf were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Jamf by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Jamf by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 61,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 229.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

JAMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Jamf from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

JAMF stock opened at $17.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $28.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.08.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $130.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.80 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 27.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Jamf news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 16,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $325,071.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,682.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jamf news, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $332,487.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 371,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,001.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 16,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $325,071.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,682.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,274 shares of company stock valued at $875,536. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

