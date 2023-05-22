Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $750,000 Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,841,000 after purchasing an additional 483,965 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 503.5% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,716,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,488,000 after buying an additional 3,935,291 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 3,552,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,880,000 after buying an additional 387,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gary Mick bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $133,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,148.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $25.77 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.00.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.49 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.

