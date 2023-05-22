Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $764,000 Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 220.8% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,173,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,350 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,531,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 2,975.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,749 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 45.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,300,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,573 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 212.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,216,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 827,507 shares during the last quarter. 32.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UA stock opened at $6.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

