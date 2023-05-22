Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth about $56,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 1,111.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Trading Up 1.2 %

DV opened at $30.18 on Monday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.48. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 10.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DV shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 14,282,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $378,498,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,825,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,874,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $336,251.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,409.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 14,282,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $378,498,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,825,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,874,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,755,461 shares of company stock worth $762,241,332 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

