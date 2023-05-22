Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,285 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Rocket Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of RKT opened at $8.16 on Monday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $480.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.67 million. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

