Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Makes New Investment in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on RXO from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on RXO from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on RXO in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.62.

Shares of NYSE RXO opened at $19.94 on Monday. RXO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

