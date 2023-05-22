Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,070 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Coupang were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupang by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Coupang by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 7.7% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 27,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In other Coupang news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 174,324 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $2,789,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 475,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,888. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coupang Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays began coverage on Coupang in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $16.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 135.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average is $16.33. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $21.38.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

