Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,070 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Coupang were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 346,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 150,497 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coupang by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 214,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 140,936 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Coupang by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Coupang by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,737,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,565,000 after buying an additional 548,387 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In other Coupang news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 174,324 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $2,789,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 475,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,888. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coupang Stock Up 1.9 %

CPNG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

CPNG opened at $16.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $21.38.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

