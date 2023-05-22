Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases Shares of 56,037 MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth about $5,886,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,084,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,916,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,358,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,214,000.

NYSE:MBC opened at $10.86 on Monday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter.

Separately, Loop Capital raised shares of MasterBrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

