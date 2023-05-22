Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 43,542 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,542 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Playtika were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Playtika by 1,904.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 96,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 624.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 176,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Playtika by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 68,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder On Chau sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $5,245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,310,506 shares in the company, valued at $852,947,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 79,810,506 shares of company stock worth $635,919,313 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Playtika stock opened at $10.44 on Monday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.46 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 84.87% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTK has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Playtika in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

