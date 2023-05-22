Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 770 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,124,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 115.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 34,535 shares during the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ubiquiti by 18.2% in the first quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,850,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after buying an additional 19,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UI opened at $171.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.64 and a 200-day moving average of $261.80. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.27. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $168.72 and a one year high of $350.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

UI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ubiquiti in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Ubiquiti from $266.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th.

Ubiquiti, Inc is a company that focuses on democratizing network technology. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

