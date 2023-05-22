Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Takes Position in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FG. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. Community Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at $986,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter worth $423,000.

Insider Activity at F&G Annuities & Life

In related news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,571,982.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,402,305.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,571,982.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 39,004 shares of company stock worth $660,667. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

FG stock opened at $19.95 on Monday. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. F&G Annuities & Life’s payout ratio is presently 18.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

