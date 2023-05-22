Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Takes Position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

MBC opened at $10.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. MasterBrand, Inc. has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter.

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded shares of MasterBrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

