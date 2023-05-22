Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,413 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $9,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Upstart by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after acquiring an additional 28,494 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $23.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.46. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $54.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $73,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,817.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $61,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,443.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $73,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,817.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,484 shares of company stock worth $1,003,204. 18.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UPST shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

