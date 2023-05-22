Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Upstart were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Upstart by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Upstart by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $73,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,817.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $73,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,817.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $61,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,380,443.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,484 shares of company stock worth $1,003,204 in the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $23.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $54.69.

UPST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

