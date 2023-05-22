Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,130 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,665 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,597,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,731,000 after buying an additional 124,427 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,678,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,707,000 after buying an additional 74,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,963,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,171,000 after buying an additional 714,854 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $54.43 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $55.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

