Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475,081 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $20,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,740,000 after buying an additional 8,927,502 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,710,000 after buying an additional 2,172,405 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,995,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,894,000 after buying an additional 1,758,824 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 194.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,107,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,866,000 after buying an additional 1,392,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,519,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,205,000 after buying an additional 1,233,242 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.14 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.82.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

