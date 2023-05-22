Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,480 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $384.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $373.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.42. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $396.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
