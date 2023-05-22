Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 11,244 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $21,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.31.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $139.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $160.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.79 and its 200-day moving average is $143.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

