Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 12,053 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,191 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $20,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in eBay by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,261,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in eBay by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,670,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,503 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its position in eBay by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,225,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $341,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,846 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of eBay by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,936,526 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $246,190,000 after acquiring an additional 142,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,501,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $165,717,000 after acquiring an additional 45,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

Shares of EBAY opened at $43.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading

