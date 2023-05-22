Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,160 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $20,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.63.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $129.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $147.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.77 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

In related news, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,705.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $297,322.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,705.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,930 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

