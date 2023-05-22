Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 52,337 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,337 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $21,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 329,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,605,000 after acquiring an additional 13,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 217,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $66.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

