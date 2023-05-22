Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,423,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,452 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $23,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.07 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.66.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

