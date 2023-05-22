Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $21,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on OXY. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.94.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,213,057,997.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 14,781,466 shares of company stock valued at $875,880,626 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

OXY opened at $59.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.84 and its 200-day moving average is $63.55. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $54.30 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Stories

