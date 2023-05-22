Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 317,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $20,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $53.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.84.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on AIG. Citigroup dropped their target price on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American International Group from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

