Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 10,672 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $20,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $96,866.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,082.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $96,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,082.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares in the company, valued at $7,685.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,139 shares of company stock valued at $3,799,422. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $54.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.59%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

