Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 350 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $20,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.87.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

TAP stock opened at $62.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.87. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $66.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of -52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -137.81%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

