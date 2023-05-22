Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 561,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,163 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $23,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,198,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,214,000 after acquiring an additional 116,398 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Aramark by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 84,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Aramark by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 104,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Aramark by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter worth about $2,615,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

NYSE ARMK opened at $39.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Aramark has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.81%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

