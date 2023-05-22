Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,856 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $22,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $7,675,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 511,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,351,000 after buying an additional 36,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 406,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,895,000 after buying an additional 22,989 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,231,000 after buying an additional 22,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,002,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $448.80 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $499.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $448.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.22. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

