Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,766 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $20,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB stock opened at $29.62 on Monday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.18.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 284.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Articles

