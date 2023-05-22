Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 93,209 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $22,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 968.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $157.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.11. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.07 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

