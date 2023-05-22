Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 992,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,869 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $22,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Paramount Global by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Paramount Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management increased its position in Paramount Global by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 181,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Paramount Global

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paramount Global Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PARA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.23.

Shares of PARA opened at $15.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average of $20.08. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -123.08%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Articles

