Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $20.09 Million Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,381,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 242,774 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $20,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 87.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $13.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $18.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.10%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

