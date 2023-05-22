Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $21.29 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $21,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,701,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,330,974,000 after acquiring an additional 35,737 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,615 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,385,000 after acquiring an additional 249,312 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,068,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,873,000 after acquiring an additional 85,268 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,874,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,348,000 after acquiring an additional 150,070 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.80.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

Moody’s Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total transaction of $2,542,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total value of $2,542,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,443,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCO stock opened at $315.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $302.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.33. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $335.91. The stock has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

