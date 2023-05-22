Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $22.31 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $22,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $390,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $105.36 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $133.08. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.51 and a 200-day moving average of $116.39.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.85 dividend. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

SPG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.