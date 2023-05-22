Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $22.47 Million Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 273,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $22,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 24,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 32.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ITT by 21.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ITT Stock Performance

NYSE:ITT opened at $82.11 on Monday. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $95.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.63.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $191,622.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

ITT Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

