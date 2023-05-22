Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $23.05 Million Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 196,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $23,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 488.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.71.
Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $116.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.38. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $97.71 and a 12 month high of $121.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62.
Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.86%.
Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.
